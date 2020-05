PHITSANULOK: Four people and their dogs were rescued on Monday after being lost for six days deep in the forest of Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Wang Thong district.

The small group — a man, two women, a 14-year-old boy and three dogs — left Pa Makrut village in tambon Wang Nok Aen and went into the forest to collect wild produce on Tuesday last week.

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

