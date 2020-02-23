Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn in police custody

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn in police custody1 min read
Former deputy commerce minister, Pol Lt-Col Banyin Tangpakorn, and two other people were taken into police custody this morning, in Thailand’s central province of Nakhon Sawan, on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of the brother of a senior Criminal Court judge.
The arrest of Banyin, former MP for Nakhon Sawan of the now-defunct Palang Prachachon party, comes after police received a tip implicating him in the disappearance.
By Thai PBS World