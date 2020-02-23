Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) plans measures in response to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, which deals a blow to airlines with a drop in passenger numbers.
Earlier, operation employees of the national carrier saw their benefits affected after THAI temporarily cancelled its flights to several destinations, aimed at reducing losses due to smaller number of its passengers on fears of the virus.
TNA