Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

1 min read
17 mins ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia

Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) plans measures in response to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, which deals a blow to airlines with a drop in passenger numbers.

Earlier, operation employees of the national carrier saw their benefits affected after THAI temporarily cancelled its flights to several destinations, aimed at reducing losses due to smaller number of its passengers on fears of the virus.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand considering virus screening for travellers from Italy

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn in police custody

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Bans Face Mask Export to Ensure Sufficient Domestic Supply

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand considering virus screening for travellers from Italy

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn in police custody

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata Minimart in Phuket

40 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close