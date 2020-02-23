Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak





BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) plans measures in response to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, which deals a blow to airlines with a drop in passenger numbers.

Earlier, operation employees of the national carrier saw their benefits affected after THAI temporarily cancelled its flights to several destinations, aimed at reducing losses due to smaller number of its passengers on fears of the virus.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



