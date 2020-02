PHUKET: Faulty brakes are to blame for a heavy accident that occurred earlier today (Feb 22) in Kata where a truck crashed into a Minimart store.

The driver, Mr Sarayut Poonkhlai, 26, was seriously injured but, miraculously, nobody was killed.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts