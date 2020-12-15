New Year celebrations, countdown events allowed with strict COVID-19 prevention rules





BANGKOK, Dec 15 (TNA) – New Year celebrations and countdown events will be allowed to proceed but organisers and revelers have to adhere to strict rules, said Opas Karnkawinpong, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

He reiterated that concerts and countdown events can proceed after permission is sought from the authorities but organisers have to follow the strict social distancing and disease control rules.

