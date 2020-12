BANGKOK, Dec 16 (TNA) – Police will seek arrest warrants for those in connection with possessing the illegal drug seized at a warehouse in Nonthaburi.

Deputy national police chief, Pol. Gen. Manu Mekmok said the raid at the warehouse last night found 300 kg of ketamine. The police expanded investigation to seize 228 kg of heroin at a house in Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek area.

TNA

