November 25, 2020

Justice Minister admits substance seized in Chachoengsao is not Ketamine

Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao. Photo: กอบแก้ว เสวีวัลลภ.


Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin admitted today that authorities have not found any Ketamine in the approximately 11.5 tonnes of materials seized from a warehouse in Chachoengsao province on November 12th.

Scientists from the Justice Ministry and forensic experts tested samples, taken from 50 of the 457 sacks, and quickly concluded that they contained Ketamine, because the samples turned purple after they came into contact with the reagent. Further tests confirmed that the substance is actually trisodium phosphate, which also turns the drug test chemical purple.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

