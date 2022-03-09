March 9, 2022

Corpse of stillborn child found in fridge in Chiang Mai

5 mins ago
Parked motorbikes in Chiang Mai

Parked motorcycles in Chiang Mai. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




Chiang Mai: A stillborn child has been found in the freezer of a house refrigerator, more than a year after it was believed to have been left there by the father.

The baby’s corpse was wrapped in a towel when it was discovered by a worker hired to renovate a house in tambon Wat Ket of Muang district, according to Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai, commander of Chiang Mai police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

