Corpse of stillborn child found in fridge in Chiang Mai









Chiang Mai: A stillborn child has been found in the freezer of a house refrigerator, more than a year after it was believed to have been left there by the father.

The baby’s corpse was wrapped in a towel when it was discovered by a worker hired to renovate a house in tambon Wat Ket of Muang district, according to Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai, commander of Chiang Mai police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

