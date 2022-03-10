TAT unfazed by warning to Americans over Thailand

Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.









The level 4 alert issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against Thailand shouldn’t create a huge impact on tourism as the sector is already weak, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The CDC this week added Thailand to a list of level-4 destinations, advising Americans to avoid travelling there due to a high rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

