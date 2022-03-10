March 10, 2022

TAT unfazed by warning to Americans over Thailand

The level 4 alert issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against Thailand shouldn’t create a huge impact on tourism as the sector is already weak, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The CDC this week added Thailand to a list of level-4 destinations, advising Americans to avoid travelling there due to a high rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

