TAT unfazed by warning to Americans over Thailand
The level 4 alert issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against Thailand shouldn’t create a huge impact on tourism as the sector is already weak, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The CDC this week added Thailand to a list of level-4 destinations, advising Americans to avoid travelling there due to a high rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.
Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST
