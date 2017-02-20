Phang Nga holds underwater survey before laying more artificial reefs

PHANG NGA, 20 February 2017 (NNT) – Related agencies in the southern province of Phang Nga have joined in an underwater survey in order to strategize the artificial reef project in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Officials from the Love Khao Lak Foundation and Phang Nga Naval Base as well as volunteer divers together participated in a diving activity in the sea off the coast of Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district, with an aim of collecting marine garbage and inspecting areas for laying additional artificial reefs as part of the underwater museum project in honor of Her Majesty the Queen. The project was initially kicked off with the installation of a decommissioned patrol boat and sculptures of turtles on the seabed.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit