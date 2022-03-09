Tangmo’s Companion Admits to Causing Fatal Boat Lurch









BANGKOK, March 9 (TNA) – Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, a speedboat companion of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong confessed that he did a lurch while driving the boat and caused her fatal plunge in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Feb 24.

Pol Maj Gen Udon Yomcharoen, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said Mr Phaiboon admitted he did not know how to drive a boat but wanted to try it. While the boat was traveling at 8 knots, he caused the lurch and Tangmo fell overboard on the port side near the stern while she was getting up after relieving herself, the deputy commissioner said.

TNA

TNA






