November 25, 2020

Thai police assert safety of crowd control water cannons

Thai police using water cannon to disperse protesters on Rama I Road in Bangkok, beneath Siam BTS Station, on 16 October 2020

Thai police using water cannon to disperse protesters on Rama I Road in Bangkok, beneath Siam BTS Station, on 16 October 2020. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Water blasts laced with irritants and dyes have been used against protesters at recent protests in Bangkok, drawing questions from members of the public on the safety of the agents used. Now, the police have for the first time made a public announcement on the specifications of the equipment and chemicals, assuring the public of their safety and compliance with international crowd control practices.

The Royal Thai Police’s chief of the Police Ordnance Division, Pol Maj Gen Somporn Satchapoj has elaborated on the chemicals used at recent protests, claiming that all the equipment and operations follow international practices.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

