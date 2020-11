CHACHOENGSAO, Nov 13 (TNA) – The largest-ever haul of 11.5 tonnes of ketamine was seized at a warehouse in Bang Pakong district, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The operation was jointly conducted by the special Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), military officers, narcotics suppression police and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

TNA

