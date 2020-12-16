Second phase of co-payment scheme fully subscribed in just two hours

Second phase of co-payment scheme fully subscribed in just two hours1 min read
Five million Thai people registered to join the second phase of the Government’s 50:50 co-payment economic stimulus scheme within just two hours of its launch at 6am this morning.
Many complaints have been lodged with the Ministry of Finance, however, by applicants who encountered problems while registering online, causing their registration to fail, thus losing their opportunity to benefit from the scheme, initiated by the Finance Ministry to boost consumer spending.
By Thai PBS World