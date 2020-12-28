December 14, 2020

28 New COVID-19 Cases Including 1 Locally Infected

COVID-19 temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand

COVID-19 coronavirus temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – Thailand logged 28 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 including one locally infected person as the total rose to 4,237.

The Department of Disease Control reported that the 28 new cases comprised 24 Thai people, a Briton, an Indonesian, a Swedish and one Jordanian.

Three of the new cases were from the United Kingdom, two each from France and Poland, six from Myanmar, seven from Bahrain, and one each from Pakistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Sweden, Ukraine and Jordan.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

