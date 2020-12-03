3-month extension of state of emergency in three restive southern provinces





The state of emergency in the three southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat is to be extended for another three months, from December 20th, for security reasons.

The Emergency Situation Administration Committee (ESAC), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, decided today (Monday) to extend the decree on the grounds that the insurgents still have the capability to threaten security in the three provinces and there are signs that they may resort to violence.

By Thai PBS World

