Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged

Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima

Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Natt Muangsiri / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Provincial health authorities registered a complaint with police in Pak Chong district on Monday, charging the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival with defying an order to shut down the show.

Provincial police chief Pornchai Nalawachai said the communicable diseases committee had asked police at Pak Chong to press charges against those involved in the concerts.

