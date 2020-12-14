Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged

Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Provincial health authorities registered a complaint with police in Pak Chong district on Monday, charging the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival with defying an order to shut down the show.
Provincial police chief Pornchai Nalawachai said the communicable diseases committee had asked police at Pak Chong to press charges against those involved in the concerts.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST