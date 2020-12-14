Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Provincial health authorities registered a complaint with police in Pak Chong district on Monday, charging the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival with defying an order to shut down the show.

Provincial police chief Pornchai Nalawachai said the communicable diseases committee had asked police at Pak Chong to press charges against those involved in the concerts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



