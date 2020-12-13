December 13, 2020

Big Mountain concert shut down by Korat governor, then reopened

Big Mountain Music Festival In Korat

Big Mountain Music Festival In Korat. Photo: Big Mountain Music Festival / Facebook.


The show can go on for the Big Mountain Music Festival’s final day, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday, after the two-day event was ordered to close down by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor over coronavirus fears.

The second day of the concert in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima was believed cancelled after governor Wichien Chantharanothai, who chairs the provincial communicable disease committee, ordered the event to stop.

Full story: Bangkok Post

