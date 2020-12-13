Big Mountain concert shut down by Korat governor, then reopened





The show can go on for the Big Mountain Music Festival’s final day, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday, after the two-day event was ordered to close down by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor over coronavirus fears.

The second day of the concert in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima was believed cancelled after governor Wichien Chantharanothai, who chairs the provincial communicable disease committee, ordered the event to stop.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert and Saritdet Marukatat

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



