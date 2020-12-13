New 100 banknotes cause confusion among Thais

New 100 banknotes cause confusion among Thais1 min read
A new set of Thai banknotes, to commemorate the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s coronation, have been released. The 1,000 baht note is larger than its original size and is printed in a portrait orientation in 3D magnetic ink, to prevent counterfeiting.
The 100 baht note is printed using the same technology. Both new notes feature illustrations of the coronation ceremony were officially released yesterday (December 12th) by the Bank of Thailand.
By Thai PBS World