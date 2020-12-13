December 13, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

New 100 banknotes cause confusion among Thais

1 min read
11 mins ago TN
100 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

100 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn. Image: Bank of Thailand.


A new set of Thai banknotes, to commemorate the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s coronation, have been released. The 1,000 baht note is larger than its original size and is printed in a portrait orientation in 3D magnetic ink, to prevent counterfeiting.

The 100 baht note is printed using the same technology. Both new notes feature illustrations of the coronation ceremony were officially released yesterday (December 12th) by the Bank of Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

New 100 banknotes cause confusion among Thais 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 among returnees from Thachilek is the highly infectious G-strain

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Former Health Minister Dr. Mongkol dies of kidney cancer at 79

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

11 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Chiang Rai linked to Thachilek

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Big Mountain concert shut down by Korat governor, then reopened

56 seconds ago TN
1 min read

New 100 banknotes cause confusion among Thais

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 among returnees from Thachilek is the highly infectious G-strain

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Former Health Minister Dr. Mongkol dies of kidney cancer at 79

23 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close