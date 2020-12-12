COVID-19 among returnees from Thachilek is the highly infectious G-strain





COVID-19 carried by returnees from Myanmar’s Thachilek township has been identified as the G strain of the virus, which is easily transmitted and causes more severe symptoms than other strains, said Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, today (Saturday).

49 of the hundreds of people returning from Myanmar have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are now scattered across seven provinces; 37 in Chiang Rai, 5 in Chiang Mai, 3 in Bangkok and 1 each in Phayao, Phichit, Ratchaburi and Sing Buri.

By Thai PBS World

