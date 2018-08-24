Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
Customs to tighten up watch on couriers of brand-name products

By TN / August 24, 2018

The Customs Department will set up an intelligence gathering centre to keep track on people posing as passengers but in fact are couriers smuggling in brand-name products from overseas. These people often have customers who give them advance orders.

Speaking at a customs seminar on Thursday, Customs Department director-general Kulis Sombatsiri said the department had a list of several known couriers who travel to such countries as Singapore, Hong Kong and France 30-40 times within a period of 180 days and return with luxury products to sell to their customers or to sell online.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

