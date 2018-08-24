Thai stray dog at the temple
It’s now illegal to abandon animals at temples

By TN / August 24, 2018

BANGKOK, 24th August 2018 (NNT)-People are being urged not to abandon their pets at temples or face legal charges under the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act and the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.

The Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand received a letter from the Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) asking it to prevent people from abandoning their animals at the monasteries.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

