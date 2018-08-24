Monorail tram train
Monorail plan heads to cabinet

By TN / August 24, 2018

Initial plans for the controversial MRT Brown Line monorail project from Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Lam Sali are set to be submitted to the cabinet for review, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) says.

Director-general Chaiwat Thongkamkoon made the announcement after a third and final public hearing on the project was held Thursday. He said a timeline for construction and an official opening can only be set once the cabinet approves the OTP’s studies, which started last year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA
BANGKOK POST

