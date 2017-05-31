Cabinet gives a nod to monorail construction contracts

BANGKOK, 30 May 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved the draft concession contracts of the Pink Line Khaerai-Min Buri and Yellow Line Lat Phrao-Samrong electric trains worth more than 100 billion baht. The construction of the two projects are expected to start within this year.

Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Natthaphon Jatusripitak said the winner of the concession is BSR Joint Venture which consists of BTS Group Holdings, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Co., Lt. and Sino Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl. The 34.5 kilometers Pink Line is worth 54 billion baht and the 30.4 kilometers Yellow Line 52 billion baht. Both projects are monorail trains.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

National News Bureau Of Thailand