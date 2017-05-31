Intel rolls out Core X line of high-end processors, including Core i9 chips

PanARMENIAN.Net – Intel announced a new family of “Core X” desktop processors at Computex today (May 30), offering even more powerful versions of its existing Core i5 and Core i7 models, along with a new, top-of-the-line Core i9 line for those who want even more firepower, The Verge said.

The Core X platform is being targeted squarely at enthusiast customers like gamers or gamers and content creators — people who want to be able to run the latest games at the best possible resolution while streaming footage and running a chat with viewers or have four different creative tools open at once to put together a new vlog.

To that end, the Core X series scales from models with 4-cores topping out with the $1,999 Core i9 Extreme, which Intel proudly points out is the first consumer desktop processor to offer 18-cores and 36-threads.

The Core X family starts with the Core i5-7640X at $242, which offers 4-cores and 4-threads. The Core i7 X-Series range from a $339, 4-core / 8-thread model to a $599 10-core / 20-thread chip.

As for the Core i9? Intel will be offering four models (not counting the i9 Extreme mentioned earlier) ranging from $999 for a 12-core / 24-thread processor to a $1,699, 16-core / 32-thread chip.

All the new desktop Core X processors are designed to work with Intel’s new X299 motherboard chipset, which the company notes should be rolling out on partner products in the coming weeks, along with the new processors.

