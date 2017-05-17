Apple plans to update laptop lineup

PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple Inc. plans to announce an update to its laptop lineup at an annual conference for app developers in early June, a move that could help offset new competition from Microsoft Corp. as well as declining iPad sales, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, May 16.

Apple is planning three new laptops, according to people familiar with the matter. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel Corp., said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop, Apple’s cheapest, remain surprisingly strong, one of the people said.

Apple and Intel declined to comment.

The Mac lineup generates just 11 percent of the Cupertino, California-based company’s $216 billion in annual sales, with the iPhone accounting for almost two-thirds of the total. But Macs are key to retaining the business of loyalists and the creative industries — the cornerstone of Apple’s resurgence at the turn of the millennium under Steve Jobs.

