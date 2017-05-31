Thailand holds World No Tobacco Day activities

BANGKOK, 31 May 2017 (NNT) – On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, officials have organized campaigns to raise awareness of the harmful effects of smoking and encourage smokers to quit for better health.

Dr Yuthana Udomporn, Associate Dean on Health Promotion of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, officiated this year’s anti-smoking campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking, as well as second-hand smoke. Students and faculty members took part in parading signs within the hospital and nearby areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,

National News Bureau Of Thailand