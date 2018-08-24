Map of Spain
News

Several Policemen Get Acid Burns as Moroccan Migrants Storm Spain’s Border

By TN / August 24, 2018

Migrants regularly gather in large groups to try and make it to Spain’s enclaves in Morocco in order to end up on European land, despite the fact that some of them are repatriated later by migration services.

At least seven Spanish policemen in the enclave of Ceuta received acid burns after a group of roughly 300 migrants stormed the border fences with some of them hurling bottles with quicklime at law enforcement, AP reported on August 22. Some 116 migrants made it to the other side; many of them injured by the razor wire from the fences, and arrived at Ceuta’s temporary migrant reception center. The assault went unnoticed by the Moroccan police as most of the force was occupied by a prayer ceremony marking the start of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close