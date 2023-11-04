Airbus Targets 20% Growth in Thai Helicopter Market

BANGKOK (NNT) – Airbus has set its sights on expanding its helicopter division in Thailand, expecting to tap into a growth potential of 20%. The anticipated increase in demand is largely due to the need for helicopters in disaster relief, search and rescue operations, and maritime security across Southeast Asia.

Thai Air Force Eyes Buying New Airbus

With 71 helicopters already in operation in Thailand, Airbus holds a 30% share of the civil and para-public helicopter market in the region. The European aerospace giant is planning to capture at least half of the projected growth in Thailand’s military and public service sectors over the next decade.

The company has outlined a strategy that includes the establishment of an Airbus Flight Operations Services Center and a customer center in Bangkok. These facilities aim not only to provide maintenance and technical assistance to Thailand but also to support customers in Laos and Cambodia.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee

National News Bureau of Thailand

