Scandinavian Airlines flights return to Thailand after a decade away

TN November 4, 2023 0
SAS and Turkish Airlines aircrafts parked at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport, Sweden

SAS and Turkish Airlines aircrafts parked at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport, Sweden. Photo: Sterilgutassistentin. CC BY 3.0.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has returned to the Thai market after 10 years to capitalise on the strong resumption of tourism demand.

SAS to end flights to Thailand on April 1

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said SAS’s inaugural direct flight from Copenhagen to Bangkok this week should support the revival in the Scandinavian market, which previously dropped before the pandemic because of weak economies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST

