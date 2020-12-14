Residents of Bangkok advised to avoid out-door activities as air quality worsens





People living in Bangkok have been advised to suspend out-door activities, to go outdoors only if necessary and to wear face masks all the time while they are outdoors, as the amount of PM2.5 in 58 areas in Bangkok and surrounding provinces has exceeded the 50-micron safety level, reaching as high as 70-90 microns in at least ten areas.

According to the Air4Thai website today, air quality in Bangkok and its peripherals ranges from good to bad, with the amount of PM2.5 in the atmosphere being measured at between 37 and 90 microns at 7am this morning (Monday), with Charunsanitwong Road, where PM2.5 particulate has risen to 90 microns, being especially badly affected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



