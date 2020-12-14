December 14, 2020

Residents of Bangkok advised to avoid out-door activities as air quality worsens

Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


People living in Bangkok have been advised to suspend out-door activities, to go outdoors only if necessary and to wear face masks all the time while they are outdoors, as the amount of PM2.5 in 58 areas in Bangkok and surrounding provinces has exceeded the 50-micron safety level, reaching as high as 70-90 microns in at least ten areas.

According to the Air4Thai website today, air quality in Bangkok and its peripherals ranges from good to bad, with the amount of PM2.5 in the atmosphere being measured at between 37 and 90 microns at 7am this morning (Monday), with Charunsanitwong Road, where PM2.5 particulate has risen to 90 microns, being especially badly affected.

By Thai PBS World

