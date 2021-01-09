January 9, 2021

Debris Found during Operation to Locate Missing Boeing 737 in Indonesia

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 (PK-CMC) landing at Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar International Airport), in Bali, Indonesia

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 (PK-CMC) landing at Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar International Airport), in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Sabung Hamster. CC BY-SA 3.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Indonesian emergency services personnel searching for a missing Boeing passenger jet that was carrying more than 50 people have found debris in Jakarta Bay.

Jakarta Provincial Fire and Rescue Service announced on its Twitter account that searchers have found debris as they frantically sweep the area in search of the Sriwijaya Air jet, which lost contact with aviation authorities shortly after departing from Jakarta on Saturday.

Footage on social media shows searchers holding up wires and other bits of material that were found floating in the bay during the operation.

“Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 lost contact. Several debris were found in the area where the Jakarta – Pontianak plane lost contact. Hope to see you soon. The sweeping continues,” the fire service and rescue service wrote on Twitter.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

