October 23, 2022

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

4 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




A popular entertainment venue, CLUB ONE Pattaya, was raided in the early hours of this morning, October 23rd. A number of drugs were found and confiscated while roughly 200 Thai and foreign customers escaped.

The raid began at around 3:00 AM. on Sunday by officials from Pattaya City Police Station, Chonburi, and Region 2 police. Upon arrival, a number of tourists, estimated to be around 200, were found dancing and drinking. The authorities then ordered an employee to turn off the music and a drug examination on all customers.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



