October 23, 2022

Thai-Swedish resident reveals story of being robbed in thief-targeted neighborhood in Banglamung

4 hours ago TN
Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District

A street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.




A Thai-Swedish woman, 27, revealed on Saturday, October 22nd, that her house in Soi Map Song, Nong Yai Moo 11 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Banglamung district, was robbed with a total loss of nearly 500,000 baht while many of her neighbours were also robbed in the past year or two.

This follows the complaints from more than 10 villagers who told local reporters that there were thieves in the villages frequently stealing a number of their belongings of their residents, causing fear to local villagers. They, therefore, asked the police to help track down and arrest the culprits for legal prosecution.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

4 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha

1 day ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

79-year-old grandma tragically murdered by her drug-crazed grandson in Chonburi

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cannabis-Marijuana food

Three edicts issued to tighten controls on use of cannabis in food

3 hours ago TN
White Pitbull

Man bitten to death by own pit bulls in Korat

3 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Health Minister proceeds with nationwide drug users rehabilitation and treatment drive

4 hours ago TN
Nai Harn Beach, Phuket

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang

4 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

4 hours ago TN