Thai-Swedish resident reveals story of being robbed in thief-targeted neighborhood in Banglamung









A Thai-Swedish woman, 27, revealed on Saturday, October 22nd, that her house in Soi Map Song, Nong Yai Moo 11 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Banglamung district, was robbed with a total loss of nearly 500,000 baht while many of her neighbours were also robbed in the past year or two.

This follows the complaints from more than 10 villagers who told local reporters that there were thieves in the villages frequently stealing a number of their belongings of their residents, causing fear to local villagers. They, therefore, asked the police to help track down and arrest the culprits for legal prosecution.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





