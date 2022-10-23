Street racers warned of incarceration if they gather in a groups of 5 or more









Street car racers in Thailand are warned that they may face imprisonment and hefty fines if more than five of them gather together for illegal races, even if they have not started racing, said Pol Col Prasobchoke Iamphinit, superintendent of Prachachuen police station.

The police officer, accompanied by officials from the Land Transport and Excise departments, went to a gas station near the Prachachuen toll plaza late last night (Saturday), after they received complaints from residents in the neighbourhood of a deafening noise, caused by car engines at the gas station.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

