May 10, 2022

Allegedly drunken foreigner gets into car crash with famous Thai ex-convict Youtubers in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.




An allegedly drunken foreigner got into a car crash with famous Thai ex-convict Youtubers in Bang Lamung. The foreigner reportedly objected to an alcohol test at the accident scene.

At 01.30 a.m. today, May 10th, Deputy Inspector Thanongsak Inphadung from the Chonburi Police Station was notified of a car accident with three cars involved and multiple injured victims at an intersection on Soi Siam Country Club, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung, Chonburi.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

TN

