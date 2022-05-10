More cannabis oil medicines included in gold card scheme









The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has added three traditional cannabis-based medicines to Universal Healthcare Coverage, known as the gold card scheme.

NHSO secretary-generalJadet Thammathataree said on Tuesday the NHSO board meeting on May 2 approved the inclusion of three cannabis-based remedies – ya kae lom kae sen, which promotes good sleep and food intake; ya suk sai yat for treatment of paralysis; and ya thamlai phra sumeru for muscular pain and limb numbness.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





