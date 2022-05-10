May 10, 2022

More cannabis oil medicines included in gold card scheme

4 hours ago TN
Coloured test tubes in a laboratory

Coloured test tubes in a laboratory. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.




The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has added three traditional cannabis-based medicines to Universal Healthcare Coverage, known as the gold card scheme.

NHSO secretary-generalJadet Thammathataree said on Tuesday the NHSO board meeting on May 2 approved the inclusion of three cannabis-based remedies – ya kae lom kae sen, which promotes good sleep and food intake; ya suk sai yat for treatment of paralysis; and ya thamlai phra sumeru for muscular pain and limb numbness.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

PAD Anti-Thaksin protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts

TV anchor, 3 ex-‘Yellow Shirt’ leaders face one year in prison over 2008 protests

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prayut to Attend 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit

4 hours ago TN
Apple MacBook

Police Seize Large Assets From Deceased AlphaBay Founder

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PAD Anti-Thaksin protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts

TV anchor, 3 ex-‘Yellow Shirt’ leaders face one year in prison over 2008 protests

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prayut to Attend 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit

4 hours ago TN
Apple MacBook

Police Seize Large Assets From Deceased AlphaBay Founder

4 hours ago TN
Coloured test tubes in a laboratory

More cannabis oil medicines included in gold card scheme

4 hours ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Allegedly drunken foreigner gets into car crash with famous Thai ex-convict Youtubers in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN