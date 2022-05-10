More cannabis oil medicines included in gold card scheme
The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has added three traditional cannabis-based medicines to Universal Healthcare Coverage, known as the gold card scheme.
NHSO secretary-generalJadet Thammathataree said on Tuesday the NHSO board meeting on May 2 approved the inclusion of three cannabis-based remedies – ya kae lom kae sen, which promotes good sleep and food intake; ya suk sai yat for treatment of paralysis; and ya thamlai phra sumeru for muscular pain and limb numbness.
