Cabinet decides to retain emergency medical coverage for COVID-19 patients

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









The Thai cabinet has decided to postpone indefinitely the Public Health Ministry’s plan to introduce a medical entitlement program for COVID-19 patients, instead of using the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP), reportedly to avoid public confusion.

The new medical entitlement program, which aimed to remove COVID-19 from the list of conditions covered by UCEP, was due to come into effect on March 1st. It was intended to encourage people infected by the virus, who have no or mild symptoms, to use their rights under the social security scheme, the gold card program or the welfare scheme for state officials to get medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

