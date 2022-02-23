February 23, 2022

Cabinet decides to retain emergency medical coverage for COVID-19 patients

5 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Thai cabinet has decided to postpone indefinitely the Public Health Ministry’s plan to introduce a medical entitlement program for COVID-19 patients, instead of using the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP), reportedly to avoid public confusion.

The new medical entitlement program, which aimed to remove COVID-19 from the list of conditions covered by UCEP, was due to come into effect on March 1st. It was intended to encourage people infected by the virus, who have no or mild symptoms, to use their rights under the social security scheme, the gold card program or the welfare scheme for state officials to get medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Minister insists on collecting 300 baht ‘land entry fee’ on all foreign visitors

5 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian PM to Visit Thailand

5 hours ago TN
COBRA GOLD 2001 exercises

Cobra Gold 2022 Starts

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

True Corporation

Thai Think Tank Says TRUE-DTAC Merger May Hurt Customers

5 hours ago TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Level crossing bomb injures policemen in Yala

5 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thai Tourism Minister insists on collecting 300 baht ‘land entry fee’ on all foreign visitors

5 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian PM to Visit Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City officials investigate alleged public parking fee scams at Bali Hai Pier

5 hours ago TN