Pattaya City officials investigate alleged public parking fee scams at Bali Hai Pier









Pattaya City officials visited Bali Hai Pier yesterday, February 22nd, to follow up on reports from local residents and domestic tourists of unscrupulous individuals allegedly charging for parking around the pier.

The group of officials inspecting the pier were led by Mr. Pattana Boonsawad, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City, along with his staff and assistants.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

