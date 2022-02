BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will pay an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the government during February 24 – 26, said government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

This will also be his introductory visit in line with ASEAN tradition for new leaders assuming office.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

