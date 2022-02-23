February 23, 2022

Thai Tourism Minister insists on collecting 300 baht ‘land entry fee’ on all foreign visitors

5 hours ago
Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




The Thai Tourism and Sports Minister confirmed that the 300-baht ‘land entry fee’ on all foreign tourists visiting the country would be eventually implemented, stressing that it would be used for tourists’ insurance and an emergency fund for those traveling in the country.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the Associated Press today, February 23rd, that the fee collection plan was still planned to be put into effect as it was a resolution that was issued long before his era. TPN media notes that the proposal for the entry fee has been hotly disputed on social media and by the tourism and hospitality industry.

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

