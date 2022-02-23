Cobra Gold 2022 Starts
BANGKOK, Feb 23 (TNA) – Thai and United States armed forces started their Cobra Gold 2022 military exercise to promote good military ties among friendly nations.
Gen Ghalermpol Srisawat, chief of Thai defence forces, and Michael Heath, US charge d’affaires, presided over a ceremony to kick off the military drill via a video teleconference. Cobra Gold is the biggest military exercise in Southeast Asia and the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the US Indo-Pacific Command jointly host it annually.
TNA
