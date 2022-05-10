May 10, 2022

Police Seize Large Assets From Deceased AlphaBay Founder

4 hours ago TN
Apple MacBook

Apple MacBook laptop. Photo: Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police have seized assets worth nearly US$21 million (725 million baht) belonging to the late founder of the darknet marketplace AlphaBay, who died in a Bangkok jail earlier this month.

25-year-old Canadian citizen Alexandre Cazes was arrested in Thailand on July 5 at the request of the United States.

Police confirmed that Cazes was the administrator of AlphaBay, an online marketplace for illegal goods ranging from computer hacking tools to drugs and weapons. The site was widely regarded as the largest online black market for drugs, with daily transactions estimated to total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

