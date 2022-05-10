May 10, 2022

Prayut to Attend 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, May 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Washington D.C. during May 12-13 upon an invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

ASEAN and the United States are set to convene a Special Summit to celebrate 45 years of the ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations, and discuss ways and means to intensify cooperation in various areas.

