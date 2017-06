BANGKOK — Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha will meet American President Donald Trump next month in Washington D.C., a government representative said Friday.

In a turnaround of often rocky Thai-U.S. relations over the past three years, Cabinet Secretary-General Teerapong Wongsiwavila said Friday that Prayuth would meet Trump in July at the White House. Teerapong did not provide specific dates.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk,

Khaosod English