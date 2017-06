BURI RAM: An Indian man was killed and two others hurt after the car they were travelling in ran off a slippery road on a curve and struck a tree in Nong Hong district on Saturday.

The accident occurred between kilometre makers 58 and 59 on the Soeng Sang-Lam Plai Mat Road in tambon Huay Hin, said Pol Capt Khachornsak Bucharam, a duty officer at the Nong Hong police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST