PHUKET: One passenger was left with a head injury today when a large section of suspended ceiling inside the Domestic Departure Terminal of Phuket International Airport collapsed on him.

The incident occurred at 2:21pm today (June 3) as Mr (name removed), 58, was sitting at Exit 81-82 waiting for his 3:25pm Nok Air flight to Bangkok.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News