May 10, 2022

TV anchor, 3 ex-‘Yellow Shirt’ leaders face one year in prison over 2008 protests

3 hours ago TN
PAD Anti-Thaksin protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts

PAD Royalist protesters walk on Bangkok street wearing yellow t-shirts. Photo: Underexpose. GNU FDL.




Thai TV news anchor Anchalee Paireerak and three former leaders of the now defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), better known as the “Yellow Shirt”, protest group are facing a year in prison, without suspension, after the Appeals Court today (Tuesday) upheld a lower court’s verdict, over their roles in violent 2008 protests.

Another former PAD leader, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, died during his trial late last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

