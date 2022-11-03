November 3, 2022

Out-of-control Chinese rocket threatens Earth: expected to crash this Saturday

4 hours ago TN
Chinese rocket Long March 5 rolling out at WSLS

Chinese rocket Long March 5 rolling out at WSLS. Photo: Xiaojun Wang, China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. CC BY 4.0.




On October 31, China launched one of its Long March 5B rockets from the Wenchang Space Launch Center (Hainan). With this launch, they sent the third and last module to the Chinese space station Tiangong: Mengtian. Now, the rocket has to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to estimates from The Aerospace Corporation, the 21-metric-ton Long March 5B core stage will return to the atmosphere at 04:17 AM (11:17 PM ET) on November 5. At this time, it is not known where this part of the rocket will fall and if it will threaten any human life or property.

Time of impact predictions are updated through the official account of The Aerospace Corporation. Its data are based on the analysis of information collected by the U.S. Space Surveillance Network of the U.S. Space Force and may vary.

This is the fourth time that a piece of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket has entered the Earth in an uncontrolled manner. Although it is not the first time, China seems to have not yet solved this risk they take with their launches, leaving the landing site to chance.

On other occasions, when a Long March 5B core stage has re-entered the atmosphere in an uncontrolled manner, no deaths or injuries have occurred. They landed in an inhabited area off the west coast of Africa, in the Indian Ocean and in northern Borneo (Asia). Although there has been no human damage as yet, scientists fear that this could happen sooner or later if no action is taken.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Kuoni ambulance at the Amer Fort in Rajasthan, India

Suspension bridge collapses in India as hundreds of people cross it: at least 141 dead and dozens missing

3 days ago TN
Nightlife in Seoul, Korea

Tragic Halloween in Seoul: at least 154 killed in stampede during street celebrations

4 days ago TN
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Seven-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

Dozens of food delivery riders protest in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok to demand better treatment

60 mins ago TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Korean tourists says they were pickpocketed on Pattaya Beach

1 hour ago TN
Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Singaporean motorbike rider dies after crashing into truck in Kamala, Phuket

1 hour ago TN
Chinese rocket Long March 5 rolling out at WSLS

Out-of-control Chinese rocket threatens Earth: expected to crash this Saturday

4 hours ago TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Police Link Call Scams with Jinling Pub

6 hours ago TN