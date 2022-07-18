NASA warns that China may be planning to ‘take over’ the moon









The head of the U.S. space agency NASA, Bill Nelson, has warned in an interview with the German tabloid Bild that China intends to build a lunar base in collaboration with Russia in what would be a first step to “take over” the satellite.

“We should be very worried that China is going to land on the Moon to say: now it’s ours and you stay out,” Nelson said in the interview, published Saturday.

In fact, Nelson believes there is a new space race to get to the Moon, “this time with China.” The United States is planning a trip to the Moon by 2025 and for the first time a woman will travel. Beijing goes further and hopes to have an operational lunar base by 2035.

In particular there would be a race to control the south pole of the Moon because of the presence of water reservoirs that could be used to make rocket fuel.

When questioned about the purpose of China’s presence in space, Nelson responded in a heated manner: “Well, what do you think is going on at the Chinese space station? They learn there how to destroy other countries’ satellites.”

He pointed out that China has been researching technology for years to “trap” satellites with robotic arms or nets or make them crash, supposedly to clean up its own space debris, but it could also be used to attack other countries.

The head of NASA has stressed that “China’s space program is a military space program” and denounced once again the theft of technology that has driven its nuclear program. “China is good, but China also steals ideas and technology from others,” he said.

However, China is unlikely to claim control over the moon,despite concerns of NASA chief Bill Nelson, Space.com said. In addition, the Chinese government has heavily criticized the NASA chief’s statements.

